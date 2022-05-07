Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Rating Reiterated by Boenning Scattergood

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

TTEK has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

TTEK stock opened at $129.56 on Thursday. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 26.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after acquiring an additional 55,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Tetra Tech by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 9.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

