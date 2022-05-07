The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,376,615 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 3.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $616,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,954,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,493,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BNS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,310. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

