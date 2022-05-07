The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,511,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,060 shares of company stock valued at $32,366,540 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 42,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.79.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.