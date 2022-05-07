The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.95. Clorox reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX opened at $153.94 on Wednesday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 125.75%.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.