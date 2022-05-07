The Crypto Prophecies 24-Hour Volume Tops $360,425.00 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $360,425.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00183875 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00478865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00038903 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,598.64 or 1.99224073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,724,066 coins and its circulating supply is 101,586,886 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

