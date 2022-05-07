The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €22.80 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($24.00) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €34.70 ($36.53) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.21) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.34 ($34.05).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €25.10 ($26.42) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($34.71). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.18.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

