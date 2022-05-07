The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €224.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($235.79) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($247.37) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($221.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($324.21) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a €173.00 ($182.11) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €238.00 ($250.53).

VOW3 stock opened at €145.86 ($153.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 52-week high of €245.45 ($258.37). The company has a 50-day moving average of €151.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €173.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

