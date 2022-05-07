The Graph (GRT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94.24 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, The Graph has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $94.24 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

