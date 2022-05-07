The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Lowered to $44.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,273,000 after buying an additional 77,291 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,477,000 after buying an additional 66,371 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,173,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,532,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.