The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hershey by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,679 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,063,291. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.05. 1,445,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,545. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.10 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

