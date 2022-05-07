The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.47 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.60 billion to $37.56 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $37.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $152.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.11 billion to $154.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $158.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $154.59 billion to $160.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.43.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after buying an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,325,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,044. The company has a market capitalization of $304.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.98. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $289.41 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

