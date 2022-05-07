The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 285,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $118,293,000 after purchasing an additional 136,392 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 759,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $315,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.43.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,044. The firm has a market cap of $304.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.41 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.