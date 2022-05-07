The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 1,000 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

BATRA opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

