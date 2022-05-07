The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will post $115.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.25 million and the highest is $116.70 million. Lovesac posted sales of $82.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $652.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $647.32 million to $658.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $777.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 4,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,194.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 131,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOVE stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. 270,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.33. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $630.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.43.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

