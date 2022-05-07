The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.09 Million

Brokerages expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) to report $554.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $544.70 million and the highest is $565.00 million. Manitowoc reported sales of $463.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 0.94%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

MTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

MTW traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 326,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.64 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 24.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 193.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

