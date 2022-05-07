TheStreet Lowers News (NASDAQ:NWSA) to C

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NWSA stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. News has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.31.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that News will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in News by 112.9% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 14.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in News by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,461 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

