Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

Analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

THO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

NYSE:THO opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $148.00.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

