thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.84) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.58) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.37) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.89) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.57 ($14.29).

Shares of TKA opened at €7.09 ($7.46) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($21.79) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($28.43). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.89.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

