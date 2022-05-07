TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Receives GBX 370 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 357.50 ($4.47).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of LON TIFS traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 163.80 ($2.05). The stock had a trading volume of 287,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,049. The company has a market capitalization of £852.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22. TI Fluid Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 155.20 ($1.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

