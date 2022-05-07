Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Shares of TTSH traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,329. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. Tile Shop has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $267.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.