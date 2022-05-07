Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.99%.
Shares of TTSH traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,329. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. Tile Shop has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $267.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.
