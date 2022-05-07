Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

NYSE:TWI opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Titan International has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.42.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Titan International by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 730,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Titan International by 423.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 460,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Titan International by 848.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 408,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 396.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 341,999 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after acquiring an additional 258,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

