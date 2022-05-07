Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TIVC) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 10th

Tivic Health Systems’ (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 10th. Tivic Health Systems had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Tivic Health Systems stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55. Tivic Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. The company's primary product, ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. It sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites and platforms, such as Amazon.com, as well as to major U.S.

