TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. TopBuild posted sales of $834.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,763,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,368,000 after purchasing an additional 31,188 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,770,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,688,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $195.45. 301,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,471. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $165.01 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.67 and a 200 day moving average of $231.90.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

