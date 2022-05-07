Tornado Cash (TORN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.53 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $55.53 million and $16.21 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $50.49 or 0.00144162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00182249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00188302 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00476652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00038704 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,247.26 or 2.00565102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

