Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,122. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.