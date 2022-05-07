Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after acquiring an additional 297,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,497,000 after buying an additional 38,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,298,000 after buying an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.16. 1,873,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,216. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

