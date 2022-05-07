Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 137,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.90. 2,931,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,005. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $191.75 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The firm has a market cap of $282.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.