Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CVS Health by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,220,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,129. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

