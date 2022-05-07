Tortoise Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXP. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 125,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,046. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

