Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $39.93. 5,685,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,537. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.