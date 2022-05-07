Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Increases Dividend to $1.17 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 1.1687 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.16.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $55.89 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $58.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMLF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

