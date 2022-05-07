Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.83.

COOK opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. Traeger has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $516,826,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $24,513,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

