Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Raised to GBX 280 at Barclays

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

TRN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 350 ($4.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.07) to GBX 241 ($3.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.35) to GBX 319 ($3.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trainline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 366.83 ($4.58).

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 311.90 ($3.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -24.37. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 458.20 ($5.72). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 240.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 257.43.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.