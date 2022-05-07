Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target Raised to GBX 307 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($2.94) to GBX 307 ($3.84) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TNLIF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.06) to GBX 270 ($3.37) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 268 ($3.35) price objective (up from GBX 266 ($3.32)) on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. Trainline has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

