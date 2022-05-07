Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $36,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after buying an additional 344,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,606,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,934,000 after buying an additional 220,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,055,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,229. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $131.48 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.31.

Trane Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.