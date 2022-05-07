Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.31.

NYSE TT opened at $134.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $131.48 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

