TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Receives $13.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several research firms recently commented on TACT. Roth Capital cut their price target on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,761. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

