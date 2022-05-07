TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.23

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.23 and traded as high as C$5.75. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$5.73, with a volume of 42,541 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$375.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$414.82 million and a P/E ratio of 8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.25.

TransGlobe Energy ( TSE:TGL Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$117.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

