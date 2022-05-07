Travala.com (AVA) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

Travala.com (AVA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Travala.com has a market cap of $59.75 million and $3.74 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Travala.com has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00003321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00189818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00473624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00038704 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,211.32 or 1.99388938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,092,937 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

