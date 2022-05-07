Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Announces Earnings Results

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The business had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TVTX stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 126,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 110,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 30,004 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

