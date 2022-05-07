Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
TVTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.89.
Shares of TVTX stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.72.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
