Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TVTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.89.

Shares of TVTX stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

