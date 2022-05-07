Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Trading Down 0.1%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 10,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the average daily volume of 1,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,807,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

