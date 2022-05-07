TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

TCBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.60.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Anthony L. Leggio purchased 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,214.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.