Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 4,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 32,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMQ shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lowered Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.63.

The stock has a market cap of C$181.83 million and a P/E ratio of -6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.84.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.

About Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

