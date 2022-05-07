Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The travel company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
TRIP traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. 3,598,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $47.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,568 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,503 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,917 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,866 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
