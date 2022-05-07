Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The travel company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRIP traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. 3,598,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $47.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

In other Tripadvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,568 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,503 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,917 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,866 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

