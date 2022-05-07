TripCandy Market Cap Hits $861,821.03 (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One TripCandy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TripCandy has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. TripCandy has a market cap of $861,821.03 and approximately $419,199.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,962.87 or 1.00020817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00029805 BTC.

TripCandy Coin Profile

TripCandy (CANDY) is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

Buying and Selling TripCandy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TripCandy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TripCandy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

