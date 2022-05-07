Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered Triton International from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. Triton International has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $72.34.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.02 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 36.44%. Triton International’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Triton International by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Triton International by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Triton International by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 69,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Triton International during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

