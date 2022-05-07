Truadvice LLC Buys 981 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,119,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,618 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,261,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,866,000 after acquiring an additional 454,899 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,048,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.30. 461,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,213. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $70.47.

