Truadvice LLC Buys Shares of 3,813 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,557,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,514,000 after acquiring an additional 847,980 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,273,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,375,000 after acquiring an additional 979,361 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,317,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,793,000 after acquiring an additional 697,599 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,315,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 805,907 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,626,000 after purchasing an additional 696,086 shares during the period.

VPL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,901. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

