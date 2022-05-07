Truadvice LLC Purchases 9,244 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Truadvice LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 142,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,831,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,401,000.

SPLG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,168,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,070. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

